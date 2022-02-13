Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the January 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

