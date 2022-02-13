StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $47.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.56. 443,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,918. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $17,237,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $6,895,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

