Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,206,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.