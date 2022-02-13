Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by Western Union (NYSE:WU) Board of Directors

Western Union (NYSE:WU) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

WU stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

