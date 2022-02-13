Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,262 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,029% compared to the average daily volume of 289 put options.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.