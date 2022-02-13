StockNews.com Downgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.69.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $195.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day moving average of $215.91. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total value of $551,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,321. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in F5 Networks by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

