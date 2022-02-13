StockNews.com Downgrades Graco (NYSE:GGG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GGG. William Blair upgraded Graco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Graco has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 469,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Graco by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

