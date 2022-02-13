StockNews.com Downgrades PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

PFSweb stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PFSweb by 262.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 117.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 27,509.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

