StockNews.com Lowers Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.64.

Shares of SNPS opened at $295.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.76 and a 200-day moving average of $325.57. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

