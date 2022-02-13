StockNews.com Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Buy”

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Enova International stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

