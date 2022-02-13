StockNews.com Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to “Buy”

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

NYSE:MAN opened at $109.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

