Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$81.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$72.54.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.04 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

