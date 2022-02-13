SuperFarm Market Cap Reaches $377.53 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002210 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $377.53 million and $35.83 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

