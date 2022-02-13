Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $85.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. Twitter has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Twitter by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 149.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 390,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 233,419 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

