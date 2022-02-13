SVB Leerink Cuts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $155.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Seagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.36.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. Seagen has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,840,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

