Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 15,878 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $295,013.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84.

On Thursday, January 20th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $95,880.96.

On Thursday, January 13th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $50,930.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,434.48.

On Monday, December 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $433,668.48.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.84 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 217,682 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 184,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% in the third quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 181,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

