Swarm 1-Day Volume Tops $14,132.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $14,132.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 72.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00105720 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

