Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BIOVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

