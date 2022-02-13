Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading 0.2% Higher

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €102.80 ($118.16) and last traded at €102.25 ($117.53). 330,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €102.00 ($117.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €120.63.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

