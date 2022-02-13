Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 306.2% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $12.02 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

