Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.33 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

