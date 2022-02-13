TD Securities Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $37.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.26.

NYSE:BP opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. BP has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

