TD Securities Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.30.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE FTT opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$29.71 and a 1 year high of C$40.22.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.