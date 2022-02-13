TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Holdings Decreased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

