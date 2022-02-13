TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$36.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.96.

Shares of T stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$24.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.02.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

