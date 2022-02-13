Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $111.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

