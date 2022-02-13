Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s fourth-quarter results were driven by increasing recurring revenues. Moreover, solid growth in public cloud annual recurring revenues contributed well. This was attributed to growing customer migration to Vantage in the cloud. In the fourth quarter, the company added more new customer logos in both cloud and on-premises than any other quarter in several years. This remained a major positive. Additionally, cost improvements in subscription and cloud business aided the quarterly performance. We note that solid demand in Europe, the Middle East & Africa remains a tailwind. Further, strong efforts to expand cloud-based features of the Vantage platform are other positives. However, weak demand environment in Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan remains a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Teradata stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

