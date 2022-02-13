TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) vs. TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Critical Survey

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% TaskUs N/A N/A N/A

73.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TeraWulf and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A TaskUs 0 0 9 0 3.00

TaskUs has a consensus price target of $54.63, indicating a potential upside of 70.28%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and TaskUs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 1.92 -$440,000.00 ($0.22) -59.09 TaskUs $478.05 million 6.53 $34.53 million N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

TaskUs beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

