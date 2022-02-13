Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$4.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.55-4.05 EPS.

Shares of TEX opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

