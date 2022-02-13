Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.81% from the stock’s current price.

TGH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Textainer Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Textainer Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.