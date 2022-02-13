The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) is Point72 Europe London LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 5.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.