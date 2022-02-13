The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $83,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.