The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cato were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cato in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cato in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cato by 323.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cato in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

In other Cato news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of Cato stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CATO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $365.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.