The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.35

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$98.35 and traded as low as C$90.29. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$91.07, with a volume of 239,858 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$94.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total transaction of C$8,138,049.42. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$87.89 per share, with a total value of C$878,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,076,150.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

