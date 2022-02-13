The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €220.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($252.87) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($226.44) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($218.39) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($167.47) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($211.49) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($241.38) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €183.19 ($210.57).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €174.30 ($200.34) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($108.91) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($133.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €169.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €160.02.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

