The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,825 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

