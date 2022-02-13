The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 100 Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SREN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 87 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

