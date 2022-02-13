The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,950” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.98) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($141.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.47) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a £100 ($135.23) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.06) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,510 ($115.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,503.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,582.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.96) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.