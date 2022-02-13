The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,940 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.