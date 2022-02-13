The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.28. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

