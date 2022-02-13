The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 351.4% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CUBA stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $6.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
