The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 351.4% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CUBA stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $6.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

