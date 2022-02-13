The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Appian by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $236.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

