The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 260,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 45.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $105,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 14.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,415,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after buying an additional 420,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 476,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

