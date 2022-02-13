The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,610 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,605,991 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,445,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,714,000 after buying an additional 933,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 753.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 594,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 524,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $322.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

