The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,131 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 0.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 277,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

