The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,131 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 0.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 277,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
Open Lending stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.
In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Open Lending Profile
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Lending (LPRO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.