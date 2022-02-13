The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Timken has raised its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Timken to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

