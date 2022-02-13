The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.95. Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

