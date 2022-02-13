Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.50. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 28,808 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $678.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.
About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
