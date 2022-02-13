Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.50. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 28,808 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $678.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after buying an additional 583,752 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $36,478,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $25,201,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

