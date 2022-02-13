Third Point LLC Cuts Stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Third Point LLC cut its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $3,980,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

