Third Point LLC Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,780,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.50 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

